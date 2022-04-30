WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested on multiple charges in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Timothy Chad Merck of Fair Play and 29-year-old Zachary Claude Crane of Westminster was charged with kidnapping, first degree assault and battery, possession of a weapon during commission of a violence crime and pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

The sheriff’s office said on February 15, a deputy responded to an address on Unity Church Road near the Madison Community in regards to initial reports of a prowler. Dispatch said a caller reported that a man told her he had been assaulted.

The deputy said he made contact with the man at a nearby address on Knights Drive and he could see physical injuries on the man.

The vitim told deputies that two men had pointed a gun at him and assaulted him on Budner Road, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said they collected evidence at the scene that was later given to investigators. Investigators learned that Merck and Crane were the suspects based on the evidence in the investigation.

The arrest warrants said Crane and Merck pointed a firearm at the victim and assaulted him with an unknown obect that required him to seek medical treatment.

The suspects also seized the victim from Budner Road while carrying a firearm according to the arrest warrants.

Both men were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Deputies said Merck was served with an outstanding magistrates bench warrant while booked into jail. His bond is $55,000.

Crane awaits a bond hearing according to deputies.