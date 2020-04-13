1  of  16
Deputies: 3 people injured in 2 separate shootings in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies have been investigating after three people were shot.

According to investigators, the first shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. at the Halcyon Apartments, located on Halcyon Circle in Greer.

Deputies said two men were found with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The second shooting happened at about 11:45 p.m. at the Woodlea Apartments, located on Edwards Roads, according to deputies.

Investigators said a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The conditions of the three men are unknown.

Deputies told 7 News they do not believe these shooting were related. They do not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call Crimestoppers at 23-CRIME.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

