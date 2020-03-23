Deputies: 4 men facing charges following 2 drive-by shootings in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said four men were arrested last week following two drive-by shootings in Anderson.

According to the sheriff’s office, the men shot at homes on Abbeville Highway and Walnut Drive in Anderson on March 19.

Deputies later noticed a vehicle that matched the description of the one involved in the shootings and executed a traffic stop on Highway 29 Bypass near Whitner Street.

Patrick Fitzgerald Clemons, 33, of Anderson, Denardo Tyshon Graham, 29, of Belton, Honrie Rashun Martin, 20, of Anderson, and Christopher Lewis Williford, 29, of Belton, were arrested during the traffic stop.

Clemons has been charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of body armor by violent offender, possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon, two counts of third degree assault and battery and violation of terms of probation. He was denied bond.

Graham has been charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of body armor by violent offender, possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was denied bond.

Martin has been charged with two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of violation of terms of probation. He was denied bond.

Williford has been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact for a felony E and operating a motor vehicle without license in possession.