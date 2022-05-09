OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Saturday morning on drug trafficking charges.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a narcotics complaint at the Days Inn located on N. Radio Station Road in Seneca around 4:39 a.m.

Deputies said 61-year-old James Richard Byerly provided consent for the deputies to enter the room that he was renting. Byerly also provided deputies with consent to search the room. 56-year-old Timothy James Hird was also found inside the hotel room.

According to sheriff’s deputies, they found a number of narcotics inside the room. Deputies then told Narcotics Agents, who arrived on the scene and executed a search warrant that was obtained. Additional quantities of narcotics were located.

Byerly and Hird were arrested and transported to the Oconee County Detention Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Byerly has been charged with one count each of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, deputies said. Hird has been charged with one count each of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and trafficking in methamphetamine, along with three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

According to Narcotics Agents, approximately 302.6 grams of methamphetamine, 47.4 grams of cocaine, 15.5 grams of marijuana and a firearm were seized.

Byerly received a combined $105,615 surety bond while Hird received a combined $166,000 surety bond, sheriff’s deputies said. Both Byerly and Hird will have to wear electronic monitoring devices, as a condition of bond, should they be released.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said they are continuing its investigation.