ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in Anderson County for trafficking meth.

According to the sheriff’s office, Patrick Ibekwe was stopped for a traffic offense on Sanders Street in Anderson Sept. 11.

Ibekwe fled on foot from deputies and was captured, according to officials.

A search of the vehicle he was driving yielded a seizure of approximately 2.45 pounds of meth in the front seat, deputies said.

Ibekwe is at the Anderson County Detention Center. His bond was denied.