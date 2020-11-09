Deputies arrest second suspect in shooting death of Edras Funez

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a second arrest was made in a homicide case.

7 News previously reported Tito Edmar Garcia-Flores, 33, was arrested for the shooting death of Edras Funez.

Funez was shot and killed back on May 31 in the parking lot of 1206 W. Parker Road, deputies said.

After Garcia-Flores’ arrest, investigators continued to try to identify a second suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

On Nov. 5, deputies were able to identify Ever Anselmo Torres-Aleman, 29, as the second suspect. Investigators then turned the warrants over to the GCSO Fugitive Apprehension Specialized Investigative Team.

Torres-Aleman was taken into custody on Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County, deputies said. He has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy. He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.