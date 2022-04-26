OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Westminster woman Saturday on multiple charges including trafficking in methamphetamine.

According to the sheriff’s office, 30-year-old Whitney Sloan Peay, of Sunshine Circle, was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 8:50 p.m. She was also charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and furnishing contraband into a detention facility.

Deputies said they responded to an address on Cedar Wood Ranch Road in regards to reports of a suspicious vehicle that was possibly on fire. Oconee County Dispatch told the deputies there was no vehicle fire; however, emergency responders were with an unconscious subject, who was later identified as Peay.

Emergency responders were giving medical attention to Peay, who was located in the driver’s seat of a silver 2003 Nissan Altima, the sheriff’s office said. When investigating, a deputy discovered a number of narcotics, methamphetamine and prescription medication, inside the vehicle.

According to deputies, Peay was placed under arrest by deputies in regard to the drugs discovered after she received medical attention. As she was being booked into jail, more narcotics were discovered on her.

Peay is in custody at the Oconee County Detention Center and was denied bond on all charges, the sheriff’s office said. She will appear before a Circuit Court Judge, at a later time, regarding her bond. She will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device, as a condition of bond, should she be released.