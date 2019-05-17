Deputies arrest woman after finding more than 1.5 pounds of meth in Blacksburg Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office) [ + - ]

BLACKSBURG, S.C. (WSPA) - Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Community Action Team Officers arrested a woman Monday on multiple drug charges after they executed a search warrant at a Blacksburg home.

According to the sheriff's office, officers had been conducting an illegal drug activity investigation at a home in the 2400 block of E.Cherokee Street.

Catherine McDaniel Boone (Cherokee County Detention Center)

Catherine McDaniel Boone, 41, was arrested after officers seized 697 grams of methamphetamine, 25 Klonopin pills, 15 grams of marijuana, two marijuana vape cartridges, a jar of marijuana CBD gummies, two packages of marijuana hemp CBD, a plastic container of meth bowls, three sets of digital scales, a safe and $6,492.25 in cash from the house.

Boone has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine 400 grams or more, second offense possession with intent to distribute a schedule controlled substance Klonopin pills and possession of marijuana 28 grams or less.

Boone was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center. Judge David Clary set her surety bond at $125,000.

Sheriff Mueller released the following statement:

Narcotics CAT Officers were able to takedown a significant supplier of drugs in our community with the arrest of this suspect this week. Drug dealers and users should beware the Cherokee County Narcotics CAT Officers will continue its aggressive efforts to rid this poison from our streets and neighborhoods.

Any citizen wishing to report possible illegal drug activity or other criminal activity can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372 or email cattips@cherokeecountysheriff.net.