Deputies: Berea porch pirate arrested following 7 News story

BEREA, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies said a man has been charged following a 7 News story.

7 News originally reported on several people in a Berea neighborhood looking for answers after having packages stolen from their front doors.

Deputies said the home security footage from those residents helped them to track down the suspect.

Kyle Emerson Holton was arrested on Jan. 31 after investigators found he broke into a home on Greer Highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators were able to then link Holton to the package thefts, deputies said.

Holton has been charged with conspiracy, grand larceny, petit larceny, first degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of firearm/ammunition by violent felon. He was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center on a $21,000 bond.