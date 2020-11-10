Deputies continue to search for wanted man Tracy Parsons

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man is wanted following a break-in in Laurens.

Deputies said Tracy Parsons, 53, of Honea Path, was interrupted by a homeowner during a break-in along Highway 221 South.

Parsons then assaulted the homeowner and stole she Kia Rio, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle was later found in West Virginia.

Deputies said Parsons is about 5’8″ tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds. He is balding with salt and pepper hair and blue eyes.

He may be driving a dark gray 2019 F150 Super Crew truck with a W.Va. license plate, according to the sheriff’s office. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see Parsons, the sheriff’s office asks that you call 911.

7 News previously reported Parsons is also wanted by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.