Deputies find kilo of meth following chase, crash in Anderson Co., 2 charged

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division deputies attempted a traffic stop Thursday on Highway 187 in Anderson County.
According to the deputies, the driver did not stop and a chase started.
Deputies said the chase ended when the driver crashed at Burns Bridge Road and Garrison Road.
Deputies arrested Brandon Bagwell, 24, from Anderson, and James Brock, 37, after they found 1 kilogram of methamphetamine and a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.
Bagwell was charged with charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Brock was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue lights.
Both men were booked in the Anderson County Detention Center.