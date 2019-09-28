Deputies find kilo of meth following chase, crash in Anderson Co., 2 charged

Brandon Bagwell and James Brock (Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division deputies attempted a traffic stop Thursday on Highway 187 in Anderson County.

According to the deputies, the driver did not stop and a chase started.

Deputies said the chase ended when the driver crashed at Burns Bridge Road and Garrison Road.

(Source: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested Brandon Bagwell, 24, from Anderson, and James Brock, 37, after they found 1 kilogram of methamphetamine and a gun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Bagwell was charged with charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Brock was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and failure to stop for blue lights.

Both men were booked in the Anderson County Detention Center.

