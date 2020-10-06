Deputies: Homeowner shoots burglar at home in Anderson Co., manhunt underway

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a homeowner shot someone who was trying to break into their home Tuesday morning.

Deputies said at about 9:30 a.m. three people tried to break into a home on Walker Circle.

The homeowner shot one of the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office. The other two suspects ran away.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the suspect’s injuries are not life-threatening.

A K-9 Unit is being used to attempt to locate the other two suspects.

Deputies, forensics investigators and detectives responded to the scene. The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

