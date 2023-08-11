SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating an armed robbery Thursday morning at an Upstate Dollar General.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 11 a.m. to Dollar General at 112 Cooper Bridge Road in Woodruff about an armed robbery.

Once deputies were on the scene, they watched a video of a Black man arriving at the store in a white car with a tan roof.

Deputies said the man walked into the store dressed in all black, wearing a mask and a black doo rag.

Based on the video, the suspect walked around the self check out area scanned the aisle then walked to the only cash drawer and ripped it from the register. He completely removed it, realized it was empty, and left.

During the investigation, deputies found a blade from a tool laying on the ground near the register. The handle of the blade was covered in blood.

Deputies spoke with two employees who commented on how talk the suspect was.

After further investigation, the suspect pulled into the parking lot of Dollar General in Enoree, walked inside and asked for gas money but was denied.

Deputies ran the vehicle information and identified the suspect.

This armed robbery remains under investigation.