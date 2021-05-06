Man killed in shooting on Abbeville Hwy. in Anderson Co., homicide investigation underway

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies investigated a deadly shooting Thursday morning.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said the shooting happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Abbeville Highway near East Roosevelt Drive.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Neron Asante Dean Clark, 24, of Anderson, died at the scene. His death has been ruled as a homicide. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4405.

The sheriff’s office and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

We’ll update this story as information becomes available.

