Man shot, killed during fight at a home on E. Caroline St. in Greenville Co.

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Greenville County Thursday night.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to home on East Caroline Street at 5:34 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they located a man who was deceased from at least one gunshot wound. 

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Jarvis Jerome Kanard, 32, of Greenville, was shot in the torso during a fight. His death has been ruled as a homicide.

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident, and they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

A 7 News crew is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories