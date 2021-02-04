Man shot, killed during fight at a home on E. Caroline St. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Greenville County Thursday night.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded to home on East Caroline Street at 5:34 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they located a man who was deceased from at least one gunshot wound.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Jarvis Jerome Kanard, 32, of Greenville, was shot in the torso during a fight. His death has been ruled as a homicide.

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident, and they are not looking for any suspects at this time.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

A 7 News crew is on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.