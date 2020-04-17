1  of  17
Man shot and killed in Greenville Co., homicide investigation underway

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed Thursday night on Swamp Fire Court in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 9:50 p.m.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Amarkeyon Jamonte Truesdale, 23, of Greenville was shot in the torso.

Truesdale died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

His death has been ruled as a homicide.

The coroner’s office and the sheriff’s office will continue to investigate.

Investigators said there is no immediate threat to the public.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

