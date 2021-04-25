Hendersonville woman charged with murder after stabbing daughter, deputies say

by: WSPA

HENDERSONVILLE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Hendersonville woman has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of her 5-year-old daughter Sunday morning, the Hendersonville County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded Sunday at about 8:43 a.m. to the 200 block of Fiesta Lane in the Fruitland Community in reference to a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found the 5-year-old girl dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested Penny Short Hartle, 50, of Hendersonville, and charged her with second-degree murder, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hartle got a public defender, and her first court appearance was waived, 7 News learned Monday.

