POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies have been investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store in Powdersville.

According to the sheriff’s office, three men were armed when they went into the 7-Eleven off of Hood Road near Highway 153 Sunday evening and robbed the store.

Deputies said the men left the store in a brown vehicle on Hood Road.

Deputies will continue to investigate.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.