Deputies investigating shooting on Echo Valley Dr. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting on Echo Valley Drive Tuesday morning.

Deputies said officers responded at about 5 a.m. after a homeowner discovered broken glass. After further investigation, officers learned the house had been shot at and a neighbor’s home was also damaged.

Moments later, a person on Still Hollow Lane reported that a man was beating on their door before running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.