Deputies investigating shooting on Echo Valley Dr. in Greenville Co.

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County deputies are investigating a shooting on Echo Valley Drive Tuesday morning.

Deputies said officers responded at about 5 a.m. after a homeowner discovered broken glass. After further investigation, officers learned the house had been shot at and a neighbor’s home was also damaged.

Moments later, a person on Still Hollow Lane reported that a man was beating on their door before running away.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store