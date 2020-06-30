Woman found dead in Anderson Co., homicide investigation underway

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a woman was found dead at a location along Old Williamston Road.

The sheriff’s office said detectives and forensic investigators are also on scene.

Deputies said the woman’s death will be investigated as a homicide. An autopsy will be preformed Tuesday morning.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they have been working to notify the woman’s family.

No other details were immediately available.

We will update this story as more information is released.

