Woman found dead in Anderson Co., homicide investigation underway

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a woman was found dead at a location along Old Williamston Road.

The sheriff’s office said detectives and forensic investigators are also on scene.

Deputies said the woman’s death will be investigated as a homicide. An autopsy will be preformed Tuesday morning.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said they have been working to notify the woman’s family.

No other details were immediately available.

