Deputies involved in standoff in Rutherford Co.

UPDATE – A man has been taken into custody following a standoff at a trailer park that lasted more than six hours.

According to the Rutherford County sheriff, Kent Shehan, 56, was taken into custody just after 5:30 a.m.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County deputies were involved in a standoff Tuesday night with man in a trailer park near Ellenboro.

According to Rutherford County Sheriff Chris Francis, deputies responded to a mobile home park on Whispering Oaks Drive at about 11 p.m. for reports of someone shooting from the home.

When deputies arrived on scene, they said it appeared the man had been shooting at the landlord. He also began shooting at officers.

Deputies worked to evacuate the area while the man was shooting.

Parts of New House Road were closed down in the area during the standoff.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Rutherford County SERT team, Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Cleveland County and Henderson County had armored vehicles.