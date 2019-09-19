Deputies: Student in custody following possible threat towards Powersville High School

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County deputies arrested a 15-year-old student Thursday following a possible threat of violence towards Powdersville High School.

Deputies said the threat happened on Tuesday.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer who works at the high school was made aware of the threat and additional deputies were brought in as a precaution.

According to the sheriff’s office, neither the resource officer or school officials believed the students, staff or facility were in any kind of danger from the threat.

Deputies were able to gather enough evidence during the investigation to charge the 15-year-old with student threats. The teen was arrested and referred to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.