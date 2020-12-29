Deputies: Man faces attempted murder charges after following, shooting at car

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged after he allegedly followed and shot at a car that passed him on Northside Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, officers responded Sunday at about 2:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired in the area of Northside Drive and Highland Drive.

Officers spoke with the driver of a white 2015 BMW 528i who said she was traveling on Northside Drive when she got behind a red 2014 Ford C-Max, which was traveling slowly. The driver told officers she passed the vehicle, and the driver of the Ford flipped her off.

The driver of the BMW told officer she then pulled onto Highland Drive and the driver of the Ford followed them. She said she was driving around the circle when the driver of the Ford attempted to block the roadway, according to the incident report.

The driver and the passenger of the BMW told officers they heard a gunshot as they drove around the Ford. The driver of the Ford then followed the BMW back onto Northside Drive, according to the incident report.

The driver of the BMW said she took a right onto Newcastle Road and turned into a driveway, according to the incident report. She said the driver of the Ford was still behind her. She said she attempted to back her BMW out of the driveway but went into a ditch and became stuck.

One of the women got out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but the other woman was unable to get out of the BMW, the driver told officers. The woman told officers she screamed “please don’t shoot us” at the man who was driving the Ford. The driver of the Ford then left the area, according to the incident report.

Officers found a bullet hole in the trunk of the BMW, according to the incident report. The bullet was retrieved from the trunk and placed into evidence.

Deputies spoke to a witness who said the red car was chasing the white car before the red car blocked the white car on Highland Drive. The witness told officers the man got out of the Ford and walked towards the back of his vehicle. The witness said she then heard a gunshot, according to the incident report.

Another officer responded to the scene where the BMW was stuck in the ditch. That officer said he was flagged down by a woman who told him the driver of the Ford was her husband, according to the incident report.

Donald Ross Mactaggart, Jr., 67, of Greenwood, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mactaggart was booked into the Greenwood County Detention Center.