Deputies: Man facing charges after gun shop burglary near Westminster

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested Monday following a burglary at a gun shop near Westminster.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded Saturday at about 5:52 p.m. to an alarm at Blue Ridge Arms, located on Blackjack Road.

Deputies met with the business owner who told them several guns had been taken from the business, according to the news release.

The Criminal Investigations Division gathered enough evidence to obtain arrest warrants for Michael David McCann, 26, of Westminster, for second degree burglary, grand larceny, malicious injury to property and wearing a mask during the commission of a crime, according to the sheriff’s office.

According to arrest warrants, McCann allegedly used a trailer hitch to break the glass of the store’s front door and then stole six firearms.

McCann was arrested after deputies responded to a suspicious person call on Ranger Drive in Seneca. He was taken to the Oconee Detention Center and is being held on a $30,125 surety bond.