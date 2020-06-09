Deputies: Man shot while sitting in living room on Finley St. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s office officials said a man was shot Monday evening while sitting in the living room of a Greenville County home.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded at about 9:30 p.m. to a home on Finley Street near Cedar Lane Road for a report of a gunshot victim.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man had been shot at least once.

Deputies said they are not sure where the gunfire came from and they do not have any information about any suspects.

The sheriff’s department has asked for anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at (864) 23-CRIME.