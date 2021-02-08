Deputies: Man wanted following shooting on Owl Hollow Rd. in McDowell Co.

by: WSPA Staff

Cody Brown (Source: McDowell County Sheriff’s Office”

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies are searching for a suspect following a shooting on Owl Hollow Road on Sunday.

Deputies responded just before 10:30 p.m. to find a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses identified the shooter to be Cody Thomas Brown, 25, of Marion, and said he left the scene in a vehicle.

Deputies said Brown is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

He may be in a blue 2013 four-door Ford Focus with N.C. license plate “FDV-3259.”

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Jesse Hicks at (828) 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at (828) 652-7463.

You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.

