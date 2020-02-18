Deputies: Man’s body found in vacant Greenville Co. home, death investigation underway

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A death investigation is underway after a man’s body was found Monday night in a vacant in Cleveland.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at about 8:30 p.m. to the home in the 700 block of Table Rock Road for report of a body found.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man’s body. His death has been ruled as suspicious, according to the sheriff’s office.

An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death.

The sheriff’s office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

