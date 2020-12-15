Deputies: Nebo woman faces sex crime charge after detectives find child porn

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Makayla Marie Buchanan (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff’s Office)

NEBO, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials said a woman has been charged after detectives found child pornography on her computer.

Makayla Marie Buchanan, 21, of Nebo, has been charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Deputies said detectives were investigating Buchanan’s live-in boyfriend, Jonathon Leslie Carver, 25, when they found the images on her computer.

7 News previously reported Carver was charged for multiple sex crimes involving an 8-month-old and a 2-year-old.

