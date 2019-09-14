Deputies: Registered sex offender facing 19 new sex charges involving a teenager in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies released information Friday afternoon after a judge approved 19 new warrants on registered sex offender.

Joshua Edward Bullis, 31, of Spartanburg, was arrested on August 30 for unrelated charges when an investigator received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said evidence was found on the devices seized from Bullis during his arrest to support the tip. Deputies found more than 80 images and videos of child pornography.

Investigators interviewed a 14-year-old girl who was in multiple photos and videos on September 9.

The girl told investigators that she had sexual intercourse with Bullis more than 20 times over two years, beginning when she was 12-years-old, according to the incident report.

Investigators found evidence that Bullis shared and produced child pornography by videoing and photographing the girl in a state of sexual explicit nudity while knowing she was 12-14 years of age, according to the sheriff’s office.

The evidence was presented to a judge who issued 19 warrants on Bullis. Those warrants were for 10 counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, six counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Bullis was arrested and charged on August 30 with probation violation, two counts of failure to register as a sex offender, possession with intent to distribute schedule IV, resisting arrest, third degree burglary and petit larceny.