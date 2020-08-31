Deputies respond to reported burglary at High Point Academy

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded Sunday morning to High Point Academy for a reported burglary.

When deputies arrived on scene, they learned someone had broken into the school through the roof and attempted to steal a safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the safe was missing from an office, but it was found near the doorway to the volleyball area at the back of the school.

A K-9 officer responded to the school, but no suspects were not located.

Deputies believe the suspect fled the area after possibly seeing law enforcement near the school, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office is working to get the surveillance video from the school. They will continue to investigate.