Man found shot to death behind apartments on Crawford Hill Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies have been investigating a deadly shooting in Greenville County.

Greenville County deputies responded at about 8:10 p.m. to the 200 block Crawford Hill Rd. after several callers reported hearing gunshots, according to the sheriff’s office.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found La’Monte Marquise Simmons, 29, of Mauldin, laying behind an apartment building, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said he had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Deputies are on the scene of a reported gunshot victim at Crawford Hill Rd. (WSPA)

There is no suspect information at this time.

A separate shooting happened close by at about at 8:24 p.m. on Crestone Dr. A woman was injured and taken to the hospital.

Deputies said it is unknown at this time if the two incidents are connected.

Investigators ask for anyone with information regarding these two cases to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

