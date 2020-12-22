Man dies following shooting at apartment complex on Pinegate Dr. in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Monday night following a shooting at Pinegate Apartments in Spartanburg County.

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported shooting at the complex, located on Pinegate Drive near USC Upstate.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said Rodderick Lakeem Sparks, 23, of Spartanburg, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center where died at about 10:45 p.m.

A forensic exam will be performed Tuesday, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers said there is no threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information about situation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers 1-888-274-6372 or submit a tip to the sheriff’s office website here.

