Armed & dangerous man wanted following triple shooting in Cherokee Co., deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people were shot and two had to be airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in Gaffney Sunday night.

According to a news release from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting with injuries call on General Drive just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

When deputies arrived on-scene, they found two people with gunshot wounds and they were airlifted to Spartanburg Medical Center.

A third shooting victim was taken to Gaffney Medical center in a private vehicle.

Sheriff’s office investigators gathered witness information and believe that the shooter knew at least one or more of the victims, and said they do not think this was a random act of violence.

According to the release, the shooter was wearing all dark clothing and was possibly wearing a mask or hood.

The shooter reportedly ran to a nearby street and left the area in a vehicle.

Bryson Jamar Smith (Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators believe the motive for the shooting is drug-related, and said they found drugs, scales and a handgun on the back of one of the cars at the shooting scene.

According to the release, investigators have obtained multiple arrest warrants for Bryson Jamar Smith and are currently trying to locate him.

Smith has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault and battery, high and aggravated in nature, possession of weapon during a violent crime and probation violation, according to the sheriff’s office. He could face additional charges for the illegal drugs seized during the investigation.

Bryson Smith’s tattoo (Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Smith has several tattoos, including a butterfly with the name “Bryzera” on his right arm and a “Bryson Jr.” tattoo on his left arm.

The sheriff’s office said Smith should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone who sees smith should contact 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers at (888) 274-6372 or (864) 489-2746. Callers may remain anonymous. Anyone who provides tips that lead to his arrest could be eligible for a reward.