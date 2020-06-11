Deputies respond to shooting on N. Old Buncombe Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County dispatch officials said a shooting was reported Wednesday night along North Old Buncombe Road in Greenville County.

According to dispatch officials, Greenville County deputies responded at about 10:25 p.m. to the 200 block of North Old Buncombe Road to find one person had been shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, dispatch officials said. There is no word on their condition at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.