Woman fatally shot in Cherokee Co., suspect arrested Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Cherokee County deputies have charged a man with the murder of a woman shot on Friday.

Michael Dean Goode Jr. was detained without incident in Spartanburg County around 8 p.m. Friday. Goode was taken to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office for questioning, where the Sheriff says he confessed to the murder.

Investigators say the female was found shot to death on Massey Drive shortly before 1 p.m.

"It was unexpected," said Richard Massey, a resident of Massey Dr.

Massey says around noon he got a phone call from his wife to check on his neighbor who lives down the road from him.

"She was a nervous wreck. She was crying, upset and she didn't know what to do." He said.

Massey says he wasn't expecting to hear what she was about to say next.

"She was telling me she found [a woman] at noon and she was sure that woman was dead," Massey told 7News.

Cherokee County investigators say EMS was called to the home on Massey Drive for a woman needing medical attention. When EMS arrived, detectives say first responders found the woman has been shot to death.

"It's awful," Massey said.

EMS immediately notified investigators were called to the area.

Deputies believe Goode knew the victim.

Massey says his community used to be safe, but after the deadly shooting, he worries about his family.

"A lot of drug dealings going on over there and drug use," he said. "It's corrupting the neighborhood. It seems like violence is starting to take over a little more and more than it used to."

Goode has been charged with murder, but more charged are pending.

The victim's identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - Cherokee County deputies have located an armed and dangerous man after a woman was shot at a home Friday in Cherokee County.

According to Sheriff Steve Mueller, someone who lived in the home on Massey Drive called 911 at about 12:11 p.m. after finding a woman lying in the yard behind the house. EMS went to the scene to find a deceased woman.

When deputies arrived at about 12:40 p.m., they found a woman who had been shot lying in the grass behind the home, according to Mueller.

Mueller said they suspect foul play and do not think that this was a random act of violence.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michael Dean Goode Jr. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michael Dean Goode Jr. (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff's office, Michael Dean Goode Jr., 47, has been considered a person of interest. Goode was stopped without incident on Goldmine Road in Spartanburg around 8:30 p.m. Friday

He is being interviewed by investigators in Cherokee County, but currently faces no charges.

Goode was a known acquaintance of the victim, according to a sheriff's office press release.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.