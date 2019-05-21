Crime

Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting in Belton

Posted: May 20, 2019 09:31 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 12:23 PM EDT

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville County Sheriff's Office offiicals are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for attempted murder, following a shooting Monday in Belton.

According to a sheriff's office news release, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Finley Road. 

We reported earlier that one person was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

On Tuesday, sheriff's office officials said they are searching for William Carroll Brown, 45.

Brown is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies learned that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two brothers, where Brown reportedly shot the victim at least once.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

