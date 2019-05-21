Man wanted for attempted murder after shooting in Belton Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. William Brown [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BELTON, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville County Sheriff's Office offiicals are asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for attempted murder, following a shooting Monday in Belton.

According to a sheriff's office news release, the shooting happened in the 100 block of Finley Road.

We reported earlier that one person was shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries.

On Tuesday, sheriff's office officials said they are searching for William Carroll Brown, 45.

Brown is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies learned that the shooting stemmed from an altercation between two brothers, where Brown reportedly shot the victim at least once.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.