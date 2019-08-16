Coroner identifies man shot to death on Crestfield Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway in Greenville County Friday afternoon after a man was found shot to death in front of a home.

Greenville County dispatch officials said deputies responded to a home in the 700 block of Crestfield Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said Brandon Rashad O’Neal, 28, of Greenville, died just after 3:30 p.m. Friday. He suffered at least one gun shot wound.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Saturday.

The sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office will continue to investigate the death.

We will update this story as information becomes available.

