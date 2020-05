GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Emergency crews responded Thursday night to a deadly shooting on Augusta Road.

According to Greenville County dispatch officials, the shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Augusta Road.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed one person was killed.

The Greenville City Police Department and coroner’s office will continue to investigate.

