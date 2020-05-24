2 killed, 5 injured in Union Co. shooting

UNION CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office and SLED are continuing to investigate after two people were killed and five others were injured in a shooting at a large party in Union County.

Deputies were notified at 7:40 p.m. Saturday that there was a large party on Dover Road and cars were lined down Hwy 114 and Hwy 9.

They contacted the DJ to advise everyone to move their cars or they would be towed, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

After the first set of vehicles were towed from Hwy 9, deputies remained in the area due to the large crowd. They then located a black male laying on the side of the road with a gunshot wound.

While deputies were sweeping yards and houses for victims and shooters, they say officers were called by a bystander about a subject being inside a residence at 120 Dover Road with a gunshot wound.

Deputies say they went to the back of the residence and found a black male with a gunshot wound to the upper left shoulder. He was treated until EMS arrived.

The coroner identified the victims as Jabbrie Brandon, 17, of Union, who was transported to a hospital where he later died. The coroner also identified Curtis Lamont Bomar, 21, of Spartanburg, who died at the scene.

Autopsies are scheduled at Newberry Pathology Group.

Five other people were also hurt and sent to near-by hospitals, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody on scene. The suspects’ identities have not yet been released.

Union County Sheriff David Taylor said in a release that parties like these are not uncommon and can cause a problem when people drink and want to gather with one another from being under quarantine.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Union Public Safety, SCHP, SCDNR and SLED assisted with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing by the Union County Sheriff’s Office and SLED.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 864-429-1611 or Crimestoppers at 864-427-0800.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.