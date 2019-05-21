Crime

Deputies: 1 shot, 1 in custody following shooting in Taylors

Posted: May 20, 2019 09:36 PM EDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 09:48 PM EDT

TAYLORS, S.C. (WSPA) - Greenville County deputies responded to a shooting Monday evening in Taylors. 

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded at about 8:58 p.m. to the 900 block of West Lee Road after receiving a call about a shooting. 

Deputies said one person was shot and taken to an area hospital.

One suspect has been taken into custody, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office will continue to investigate the shooting. 

We will update this story as information becomes available. 

