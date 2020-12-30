Deputies: Salisbury man faces drug, gun charges following fight at hotel in Asheville

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Kim Raynard Wiggins (Source: Asheville Police Department)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man has been charged following a fight at a hotel in west Asheville.

Police said officers responded at about 2:15 p.m. to the Rodeway Inn and Suites, located on Wedgefield Drive, for a fight in the lobby.

After further investigation, officers learned the fight was actually an assault, according to the police department.

Officer said Kim Raynard Wiggins, 53, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking in opium/heroin, and possession with intent to sell a Schedule II substance.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories