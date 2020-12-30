Deputies: Salisbury man faces drug, gun charges following fight at hotel in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man has been charged following a fight at a hotel in west Asheville.

Police said officers responded at about 2:15 p.m. to the Rodeway Inn and Suites, located on Wedgefield Drive, for a fight in the lobby.

After further investigation, officers learned the fight was actually an assault, according to the police department.

Officer said Kim Raynard Wiggins, 53, of Salisbury, was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, trafficking in opium/heroin, and possession with intent to sell a Schedule II substance.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.