Deputies find escaped inmate on Security Dr. in Greenville Co.

UPDATE (4/28/20) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said Jeremiah Bock was arrested Tuesday morning after he escaped from the back of a patrol car two days before.

Deputies said Bock was found hiding in mobile home, located on Security Drive, at about 11:30 a.m.

He has been charged with escape, possession of drugs and possession of stolen goods.

Bock was booked into the Greenville County Detention Center.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are actively searching for an escaped inmate in Greenville County.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are searching for 36 year-old Jeremiah Jason Bock who escaped out of the backseat of a patrol car while in custody.

The details surrounding the escape are unknown, but they say Bock, who was in handcuffs, escaped from 125 S. Old Piedmont Highway while deputies were conducting a narcotics investigation.

They do not have reason to believe Bock is armed.

Bock is described as 6’2”, wearing a dark shirt and white plaid shorts.

K-9 search teams are currently on the ground and helicopter is en route.

Anyone who sees Bock is asked to call 911 immediately.