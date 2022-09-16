The three women arrested after a fight at Bruster’s in Greenville Co. (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three women were arrested and charged after a fight in the parking lot of Bruster’s in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said on Sept. 1 around 8:30 p.m. that three women approached another woman they did not know and started a verbal argument.

Following the argument, the three women began attacking the woman and man she was with as he jumped in to shield her. Both victims suffered injuries.

Chararriyell Ishmiah Jatae Wilson (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Dewania Lashonta Williams (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Iyonna Lee Henderson (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested and charged Chararriyell Ishmiah Jatae Wilson, 20, with third-degree assault and battery for her initial fight with the woman, which took place at a nearby Subway.

Additionally, Wilson was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery by a mob for the assault in the Bruster’s parking lot.

Dewania Lashonta Williams, 24, and Iyonna Lee Henderson, 22, were both also arrested on two counts of assault and battery by a mob.

Wilson was given a $6,090 bond. Williams and Henderson were given a $5,000 bond.