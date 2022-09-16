GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three women were arrested and charged after a fight in the parking lot of Bruster’s in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said on Sept. 1 around 8:30 p.m. that three women approached another woman they did not know and started a verbal argument.

Following the argument, the three women began attacking the woman and man she was with as he jumped in to shield her. Both victims suffered injuries.

  • Chararriyell Ishmiah Jatae Wilson
    Chararriyell Ishmiah Jatae Wilson (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Dewania Lashonta Williams
    Dewania Lashonta Williams (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Iyonna Lee Henderson
    Iyonna Lee Henderson (Source: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies arrested and charged Chararriyell Ishmiah Jatae Wilson, 20, with third-degree assault and battery for her initial fight with the woman, which took place at a nearby Subway.

Additionally, Wilson was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and battery by a mob for the assault in the Bruster’s parking lot.

Dewania Lashonta Williams, 24, and Iyonna Lee Henderson, 22, were both also arrested on two counts of assault and battery by a mob.

Wilson was given a $6,090 bond. Williams and Henderson were given a $5,000 bond.