Deputies searching for man after church vandalized in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office officials need help locating a man who they say is wanted on three felony charges after a church was vandalized.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded on Feb. 20 to Restoration Church, located at 133 Gardenbrook Lane, for a reported breaking and entering.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the front door of the church had been kicked in. Deputies said officers found satanic drawing in the church, burned curtains, broken windows and “other severe damage.”

Investigators and forensics officers responded to the scene.

After further investigation, warrants were written for Steven Clale Henderson. He is being charged with breaking and entering a building that is a place of religious worship, burning of churches and certain other religious buildings, and injuring houses, churches fences and wall in excess of $5,000.

Anyone with information regarding his location is asked to contact Detective Ryan Bailey at (828) 286-2911 or (828) 286-TIPS.  

