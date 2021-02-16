UPDATE: Man who escaped during arrest in Greenville Co. back in custody

UPDATE – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the man who escaped following an arrested Tuesday night was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said Willie Rogers was arrested at about 4 p.m. on S. Textile Avenue after deputies saw him leaving a relative’s home.

Rogers still had the handcuffs on, but the mid-chain was cut, deputies said.

He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say escaped following an arrest Tuesday night.

Deputies said they are looking for 51-year-old Willie Rogers.

The sheriff’s office said Rogers was wanted for a drug-related bench warrant and was taken into custody just before 10:00pm near the intersection of Anderson Road and Wilburn Avenue.

Rogers was handcuffed and placed into the back seat of a deputy’s patrol car.

As the deputy was preparing to leave, the sheriff’s office said the patrol car’s back door was open and Rogers had escaped.

Investigators said it is unclear exactly how Rogers escaped.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are actively searching the area for Rogers with K-9s and air support.

Rogers is 5’7″ tall and weighs 170 pounds with a blue shirt, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 immediately.