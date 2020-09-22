Deputies searching for armed suspect following shooting on Piney Woods Ln. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies are searching for a suspect following a shooting on Monday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened at about 10:17 p.m. on Piney Woods Lane.

Deputies said one man was shot and has been taken to a nearby hospital. He is in critical condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies have been looking for a man who they described as a slender build. He was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and black sweatpants with a white stripe.

Deputies said everyone in the area should stay inside of their homes with their doors locked. The sheriff’s office said the man should be considered armed. Anyone who see the suspect should call 911 immediately.

Sheriff’s office K9’s and helicopters assisted with the search.

We will update this story as information becomes available.