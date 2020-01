McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County deputies need help finding a wanted man.

Deputies said Landon Dale Foster, 28, of Nebo, stole a firearm from a home in Nebo on December 18.

Foster is wanted for larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding Foster’s whereabouts should contact Detective Robert Watson at (828) 652-2237 or text “TIP MCDOWELLSO” and your information to 888777