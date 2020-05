PIEDMONT, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials have been investigating after several tombstone have been damaged or destroyed at a church in Piedmont.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15 tombstones from the early 1900’s were damaged or destroyed at the Shiloh United Methodist Church.

Anyone with information about the vandalism should call the sheriff’s office at (864) 260-4400. The case number is 2020-22593.