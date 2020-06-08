Deputies seeking info following shooting on I-40 in McDowell Co.

McDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials have been investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night on Interstate 40.

The sheriff’s office said two women were in a white Buick Encore traveling westbound on I-40 near Exit 90 just before midnight when men in a dark-colored car with tinted windows started shooting at them.

The driver of the Buick pulled off of Exit 90, and the suspect vehicle continued on the interstate.

The two women were taken to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should call the sheriff’s office at (828) 652-2237 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at (828) 652-7463. Tips can be texted anonymously to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777.