MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WAVY/WBTW) - The owner of Myrtle Beach Safari, who was featured in the Netflix show "Tiger King," is facing multiple wildlife trafficking charges stemming from an investigation by the Virginia Attorney General's Office.

Attorney General Mark Herring’s Animal Law Unit says Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, of Myrtle Beach, and Keith A. Wilson, the owner of Wilson’s Wild Animal Park in Virginia, trafficked lion cubs between Virginia and Antle’s Myrtle Beach Safari park.